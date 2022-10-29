Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Timken by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Timken by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

