Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 46.3% in October

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Titan Medical Trading Down 3.0 %

Titan Medical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 108,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Medical

Titan Medical Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Titan Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Titan Medical worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

