Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Toto Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. 15,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. Toto has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $49.82.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

