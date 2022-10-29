TraDAO Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One TraDAO token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TraDAO has traded flat against the dollar. TraDAO has a total market cap of $320.56 million and approximately $156.00 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official website is tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @tradao_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “TraDAO (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TraDAO has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TraDAO is 0.28495857 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradao.finance.”

