Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in October

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSRYY. Citigroup lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $8.24 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

