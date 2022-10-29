Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. 1,046,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,622. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

