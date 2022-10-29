Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Up 26.3%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating) shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.
Trilogy International Partners Company Profile
Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.
