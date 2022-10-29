Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
TRIB stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
