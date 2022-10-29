Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

TRIB stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

