Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 74,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 541,678 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.52.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.