Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,048. Tronox has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 37.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

