Truist Financial Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $34.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

