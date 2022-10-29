Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuniu Co. ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Tuniu worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.