Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 63,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

