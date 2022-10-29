Twin Disc (TWIN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Twin Disc to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $179.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

