Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at BTIG Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $467.58.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $330.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.53. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

