Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.51-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.51-7.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $467.58.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TYL traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $330.50. 489,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,075. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.53. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.