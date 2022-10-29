UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE Trading Down 12.8 %

OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $12.81 on Friday. UBE has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99.

Get UBE alerts:

About UBE

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.