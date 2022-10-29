UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €37.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Basf stock opened at €45.30 ($46.22) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.28. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

