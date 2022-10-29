UBS Group Analysts Give Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) a GBX 855 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.33) target price on Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 815 ($9.85).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 578.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 580.45. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The company has a market capitalization of £15.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 866.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

