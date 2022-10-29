UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.12.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.