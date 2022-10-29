UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.12.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

