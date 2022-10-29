UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-$2.34 EPS.
Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
