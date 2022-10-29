Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $60.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 372,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 6.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 26.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

