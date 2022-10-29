Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.71 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $32.25. 489,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

