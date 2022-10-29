Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.71 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.14 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $32.25. 489,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
