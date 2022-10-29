Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $715,982.00

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $95.88 million and $715,982.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00568405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00230320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00065059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004348 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30830239 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $703,213.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

