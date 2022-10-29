Umee Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Umee token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Umee has a total market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $428,210.00 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umee has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.63 or 0.31964095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012484 BTC.

About Umee

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

