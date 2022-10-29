Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 5,923.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 2.3 %

Unilever stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

