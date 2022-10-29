United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. 1,296,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,673. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

