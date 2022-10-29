United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 28036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 156,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after buying an additional 73,888 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

