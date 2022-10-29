United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2022 earnings at $32.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.45.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $309.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.70.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

