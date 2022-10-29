UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,425. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

