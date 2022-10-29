UNIUM (UNM) Price Tops $65.35

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $65.35 or 0.00316117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $190.07 million and approximately $837.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 71.87143451 USD and is up 12.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $882.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

