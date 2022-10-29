Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

UVE opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.01. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

