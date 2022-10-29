Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Universal Logistics has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.53. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $527.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

