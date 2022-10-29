Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) PT Lowered to €29.00

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Universal Music Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

UMGNF stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

