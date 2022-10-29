UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits One Day Volume of $2.22 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and approximately $2.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $4.43 or 0.00021531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00266891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001272 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003773 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018876 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.38443327 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,484,442.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.