Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in October

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uponor Oyj stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Uponor Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

