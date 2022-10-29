Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$160.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.61 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

Upwork Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,309. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $50.82.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Upwork

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,532.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,333 shares of company stock worth $1,847,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

