UWM (UWMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UWM Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UWM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

