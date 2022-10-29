Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,808,000 after acquiring an additional 220,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,756 shares of company stock worth $98,947,315. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

