Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day moving average is $201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

