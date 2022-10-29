Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FIGS by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,168,000 after acquiring an additional 457,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on FIGS to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

FIGS opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

