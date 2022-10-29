Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

