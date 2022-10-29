Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $2,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 2,099.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 435,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 183.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 273,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of ORGN opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Origin Materials news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $61,648.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at $546,789.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,789.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,989 shares of company stock worth $1,425,238. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

