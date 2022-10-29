Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 288 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. 13,457,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,568,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $70.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

