Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock valued at $88,241,134. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $93.18. 5,431,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,297. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 143.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

