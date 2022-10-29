Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $207,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $76.83. 10,301,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.04% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

