Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $245,000 Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. 185,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,813. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.