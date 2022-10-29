Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 12,158 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. 19,171,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,700,396. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

