Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 15,600 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 553,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 169,334 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sangamo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,797. The company has a market cap of $691.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.