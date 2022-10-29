Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 2,420 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.25. 16,005,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,626,346. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $238.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

